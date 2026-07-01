Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey agree to protect underwater infrastructure in Black Sea

SOFIA, July 1. /TASS/. Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey are expanding their mine countermeasure mission in the Black Sea, announcing plans to protect critical underwater infrastructure, according to the government information service.

The Bulgarian government has approved amendments to the memorandum of understanding between the three countries on the establishment of a joint naval mine countermeasure group in the Black Sea.

"The approved amendments will allow the group to conduct surveillance and reconnaissance in the area of operations, with the main goal of preventing deliberate attacks on critical infrastructure, the damage of which could affect national security and the economic interests of the three nations," the statement said.

The international mine countermeasure group in the Black Sea was established in early 2024. Its main task was stated as ensuring safe navigation and countering mine threats.