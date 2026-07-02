South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Russia voice concern over Georgia's accelerating NATO integration

TSKHINVAL, July 2. /TASS/. Representatives of South Ossetia, Abkhazia, and Russia at the Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus expressed concern over Georgia's accelerating integration into NATO, saying that large-scale military exercises involving the alliance on Georgian territory pose a threat to regional security, according to a statement by the South Ossetian delegation following the 67th round of the talks.

The 67th round of the Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus concluded on July 1 at the UN Palace of Nations in Geneva. The meeting brought together official representatives of South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Georgia, Russia, and the United States under the co-chairmanship of the EU, the UN, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The South Ossetian delegation was led by Konstantin Kochiev, State Adviser to the President of South Ossetia.

"Representatives of South Ossetia, Abkhazia, and Russia expressed concern over intensified efforts to integrate Georgia into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The parties noted that large-scale military exercises involving NATO contingents on Georgian territory constitute a factor that threatens regional stability and security," the statement said.

The South Ossetian, Abkhaz, and Russian participants also stated that efforts to ensure security and further normalize the situation in the region directly depend on Georgia assuming legally binding commitments to avoid using force against South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

"As an important part of the overall security and humanitarian agenda, participants discussed issues related to the search for citizens of South Ossetia who were abducted or went missing on the territory of Georgia. The South Ossetian delegation strongly urged the Georgian side to stop obstructing efforts to address this issue and to take tangible steps toward resolving it," the statement added.

Geneva discussions

The Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus have been held since 2008 with the participation of Abkhazia, Georgia, Russia, the United States, and South Ossetia under the mediation of representatives of the UN, the EU, and the OSCE. The talks are traditionally conducted in two working groups focusing on security and humanitarian issues. The Geneva discussions remain the only platform for dialogue among Sukhum, Tbilisi, and Tskhinval.