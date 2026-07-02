Russia says EU court ruling criminalizing RT content distribution step toward censorship

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The EU Court of Justice’s decision on the legality of criminal prosecution for distributing RT content is a step towards totalitarian censorship and the destruction of democracy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"On July 2, the EU Court of Justice ruled on the legality of criminal prosecution inside the EU on an equal basis with telecommunications operators of individuals for posting publicly available materials on their Internet that are prohibited on the territory of the media bloc. Specifically, this verdict applies primarily to the distributors of RT content and other Russian media operators, against whom Brussels has imposed so-called sanctions," the diplomat noted.

"The EU's next step towards totalitarian censorship, whipping up antagonism and destroying the democratic foundations of society must receive a proper assessment from relevant multilateral structures. Otherwise, it will be difficult to interpret their silence as anything other than solidarity with the actions of the European bureaucracy and consent to the further continuation of this vicious practice."