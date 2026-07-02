Moscow cannot ignore EU’s commitment to confrontation with Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia cannot ignore the fact that Europe has embarked on a path of militarization and is committing itself to confrontation with Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He believes it is clear that Europe is escalating tensions with Russia.

"It is also clear that, as the European Union develops its own defense identity, it has embarked on a path of militarization and is committing itself to confrontation with Russia. Of course, we cannot ignore this," Peskov said.