Kiev tries to draw Minsk into conflict through strikes on Belarusian buses — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine, through another strike on a Belarusian bus, is staging a provocation and attempting to drag Minsk into the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Today we saw another strike on a Belarusian bus traveling from Minsk to Anapa, which came under attack from Ukrainian UAVs at a border crossing. This is yet another crime. We do not yet know all the details; we are currently examining the situation," he said on Solovyov Live.

"But the very fact that this is not the first, but a repeated strike on Belarusian transport is a provocation, a challenge, an effort to drag Belarus into war, and an attempt to further destabilize the situation and present both the Belarusian and Russian sides as unable to resist aggression," Miroshnik added.