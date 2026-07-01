NATO to announce long-term commitments to support Ukraine at Ankara summit — US envoy

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. NATO will announce long-term, sustainable commitments to support Ukraine at its summit in Ankara on July 7-8, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

"You should expect long-term sustained commitments to the support of Ukraine that will help them continue to stay in the fight. <...> And at the same time, signal to Russia that this war should be ended," he said at a briefing for reporters, commenting on the upcoming NATO summit. The US diplomat did not give any further details.

Whitaker also stressed that the United States would continue working toward a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. At the same time, he argued that neither Kiev nor Moscow was currently ready to reach an agreement.

"We want to make a deal, but this takes two to tango, as has been said by our president [Donald Trump]. And you know, right now it does not seem that either side ultimately is willing to agree to the same deal. We'll keep pushing and we'll keep talking," Whitaker said.