Drone attack on Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod kills one, injures four others — governor

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, July 2. /TASS/. A civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and four others were injured, Governor Gleb Nikitin reported on his Telegram channel.

"It is with pain in my heart that I must report the death of a civilian. <…> According to preliminary information, four others have been reported injured, they are being given emergency medical assistance, and one of them has been hospitalized," he wrote.

According to Nikitin, several houses and an industrial facility were damaged from falling drone debris.

Air defenses have destroyed 30 drones as a Ukrainian attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region has been repelled since last night, the governor added.