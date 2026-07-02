Air defenses down 327 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight — top brass

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 327 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
"From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 1 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 2 (from 5:00 p.m. GMT on July 1 to 4:00 a.m. GMT on July 2), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 327 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, Veliky Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Saratov, Tambov, Tula, Moscow, Krasnodar Regions, over the Republic of Crimea and in the airspace over the Azov and Black Seas," the statement stated.