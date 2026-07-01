Vance says US may resume military action against Iran

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance did not rule out resuming military operations against Iran.

" I can't commit to anything, because obviously it depends on what the Iranians are ultimately going to do. What I can commit to is the president's not going to send our military back in unless he has to, unless there's a clearly defined purpose for it," Vance told reporters, when asked about whether he guaranteed that the United States would not resume military action against Iran.

"If we've got to do more, of course, that's up to the Iranians. If they try to rebuild their nuclear program, if they try to start shooting at commercial vessels again, that's going to change our calculus," he said.

At the same time, he appreciated the course of technical consultations between the United States and Iran. ".It's still pretty early, but talks are going well," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump did not confirm to reporters his intention to resume the operation against Iran, adding that Washington and Tehran are doing well.