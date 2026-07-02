There can be no compromise on addressing root causes of conflict in Ukraine — senator

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Deputy Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev has emphasized that addressing the fundamental causes of the Ukrainian conflict must remain non-negotiable. In an interview with TASS, he stated, "In the case of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, we are prepared to resume negotiations, to discuss the full spectrum of issues, and ultimately to find some compromises - without which progress is impossible. However, I am convinced that there can be no compromise on the most vital matter: tackling the root causes of this conflict."

He further asserted, "My personal conviction, as a Russian citizen, is that respecting human rights and ensuring the security of Russia are non-negotiable principles."

Kosachev noted that Russia has demonstrated a willingness to compromise in the past. He pointed to the Minsk agreements of 2014-2015 and President Vladimir Putin's proposals in December 2021 concerning mutual guarantees and the framework of collective security in Europe as examples of Russia's readiness to engage constructively. "We were prepared to discuss all these issues," he remarked, "but we were told, 'No, we don't need to; it's none of your business.'"