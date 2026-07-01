Europe should bear financial burden of Ukraine war — US envoy to NATO

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. The United States believes that Europe should bear the financial "burden of war" in Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

"We expect our European allies to, you know, to bear the burden of a war on the European continent, but the US is, you know, as I keep saying, isn't going away. We're going to continue to do what we're doing, and we expect our allies to join us in that effort," he said at a briefing for reporters.

Asked what announcements could be expected regarding further support for Kiev at the NATO summit on July 7-8, Whitaker replied: "The announcements, I think, of the US and the allies are going to be substantial. I think you will see everyone stepping up."