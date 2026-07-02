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FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgium edges out Senegal with 3-2 comeback win at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Belgium is set to play its Round of 16 match against either the US or Bosnia and Herzegovina
© Alex Grimm/ Getty Images

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. The Belgian national football team advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 3-2 thrilling comeback win over Senegal on July 1 night in Seattle, the United States.

Senegal was confident playing in the Round of 32 against the ‘Red Devils’ after Habib Diarra opened the score on the 24th minute of the match and then his teammate Ismaila Sarr increased Senegal’s lead with another goal on the 51st minute.

With Belgium down 0-2 deep into the second half of the match its striker Romelu Lukaku netted a ball for his team on the 86th minute of the game. His teammate Youri Tielemans tied the score some three minutes later and then sealed the win with a penalty shot in the extra time sending Senegal home.

Belgium is now set to play its Round of 16 match on July 6 against either the United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

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