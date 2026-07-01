Russia calls for practical steps to ensure non-use of force between Transcaucasia nations

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. During the International Discussions held in Geneva the day before, Russia urged to take practical measures for the lasting security of the republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, legally guaranteeing the non-use of force between them and Georgia.

Such an approach would make a significant contribution to strengthening stability in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the 67th round of International Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia, (ISSST) which took place on June 30 - July 1 in Geneva, official representatives of Abkhazia, Georgia, South Ossetia, Russia and the United States confirmed their commitment to continue working in this format, which "provides a reliable negotiating framework for a permanent direct dialogue between Tbilisi with Sukhum and Tskhinvali on post-conflict restoration of relations between them."

"The Russian side has made an urgent appeal to take practical measures, in accordance with the existing mandate of the Discussions, to guarantee the lasting security of the Republic of Abkhazia and the Republic of South Ossetia. We are talking about the development of a legally binding agreement on the non-use of force between Georgia and the two sovereign republics. Its conclusion would not only give a tangible impetus to the negotiation process under the auspices of the MD3, but would also make a significant contribution to strengthening stability in the region as a whole," the Foreign Ministry said.

Russia noted with satisfaction the relatively calm situation "on the ground" thanks to the steady operation of the existing ISSST negotiation channels, including rhythmically conducted rounds, round-the-clock hotlines, and a Mechanism for preventing and responding to incidents on the Georgian-South Ossetian border in the village of Ergnet.

"The need to resume the activities of a similar Mechanism on the Georgian-Abkhaz border in the village of Gal, as well as the beginning of the delimitation of the state border of Georgia with the Republic of Abkhazia and the Republic of South Ossetia was stressed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

A preliminary agreement has also been reached to hold the next round of the ISSST in November, which, according to established practice, will be preceded by a series of consultations of national delegations with the co-chairs in the capitals, the Russian Ministry statement reads.