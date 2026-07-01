Ukrainian drone with explosives crashes in Turkey’s Trabzon Province — newspaper

ISTANBUL, July 1./TASS/. A drone carrying almost five kilograms of explosives crashed in the Trabzon Province on the Turkish Black Sea coast, Sabah newspaper reports.

According to initial assessments by specialists, the UAV is Ukrainian. The drone crashed into a tree in a forested area in the Vakfikebir District and caught fire, the news outlet said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Two drones crashed last week in the Turkish Black Sea provinces of Kastamonu and Samsun. Their fragments were sent to Ankara for a technical examination to determine their origin.