Russia’s reliable security, its interests to be guaranteed — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The reliable security of Russia and its national interests will be guaranteed; there should be no doubt about that, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the European Union's escalation towards Russia is forcing Moscow to plan additional measures to ensure its own security.

"But one thing should be beyond doubt: the reliable security of Russia and its national interests will be guaranteed," Peskov emphasized.

Speaking about the debate over how exactly to ensure security, Peskov noted that there are those, including prominent scientists and scholars, who favor very, very resolute measures, while others are for more reserved response.