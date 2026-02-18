MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, supported by the West, has intensified attacks on civilians in Russian regions ahead of the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"On the eve of the next round of negotiations, which began in Geneva, the Kiev regime has intensified its terrorist attacks against Russia’s civilian population and infrastructure," she emphasized.

The diplomat pointed out that Kiev considers the support it receives from the West as "carte blanche, primarily for terrorist and war crimes."

"Strikes are deliberately being carried out on residential areas, social institutions, and heat, water, and electricity supply facilities that are in no way connected with the Russian military-industrial complex, and no one is hiding this anymore," Zakharova stressed. "Over the past week, 147 civilians in Russian territories have been affected by the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces: 21 people have been killed and 126 injured, including six minors," she stated.