Russian Shipbuilding Corporation achieves record order fulfillment rate — CEO

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has achieved record order fulfillment rates for the first time over the outgoing year, demonstrating stable financial results, the corporation’s CEO Andrey Puchkov reported.

"The USC has achieved record order fulfillment rates for the first time. At the end of 2025, we are delivering an unprecedented number of ships and vessels - more than 40. The corporation has recently demonstrated stable financial results. This allows us to look to the future with confidence and take up serious, large-scale projects," Puchkov said.

Puchkov noted that the corporation has transitioned from crisis management to systemic development; 2026 will be the year of creating a significant foundation, which will allow the USC to proceed to active growth and fulfill the strategic objectives of building the country's new fleet," the USC head emphasized.