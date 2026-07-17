US strikes on Iran's Hormozgan Province kill 8 civilians — media

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. At least eight civilians were killed in US Air Force strikes on facilities in Iran's southern Hormozgan Province, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the news agency, US fighter jets carried out multiple strikes on several facilities in Hormozgan Province and fired three missiles at an observation tower at the port of Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when US forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed the memorandum of understanding, declaring they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Later that day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities across the Middle East located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.