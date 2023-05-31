Drone attack on Moscow in line with West's anti-Russian policy — envoy

WASHINGTON, May 31. /TASS/. The drone attack on Moscow and its suburbs fits with the West’s general policy aiming to defeat and dismember Russia, Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the US, said on Tuesday.

"Today’s terrorist attack is in line with the general policy of the collective West to subvert our country, turn it into a minor player on the international arena, and even more - to dismember the Great Russia. For such purposes they do not disdain from any, even the ugliest means," the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel quoted him as saying.

"The Russian Federation has been sentenced to ‘capital punishment’ in the West long ago. But simply, they don’t have it in them to achieve this goal. The special military operation will be continued until complete victory. We will find everyone involved in the attacks against Russia and its citizens, and they will face the sentence they deserve," the envoy stressed.

"Surreptitious actions, killing of civilians in their own country, and now in Russia, have become the hallmark of Ukrainian neo-Nazis. They do not spare either the elderly or the children. Nobody. They behave like gangsters, presuming to go unpunished for the massacre of ordinary people. At the same time, they flaunt with perverted slogans of humanity. Simultaneously, they are calling for a ‘retaliatory strike’ against Moscow," the diplomat stated.

"There is an apparent desire to sow fear among Russians, to inflict confusion and vacillation into our society, to undermine credibility of the President. At the same time, the criminal regime is attempting to compensate its lack of success on the contact line and its inability to organize a counter-attack. What is this? The answer is obvious: the military impotence of the Nazis in Kiev," Antonov asserted.

"The only thing that pseudo-politicians in Ukraine take into account is the position of the West, led by the United States. Silence and ignoring the atrocities by the thugs with yellow-blue chevrons is a kind of license for the Nazis to continue their futile confrontation with the Russian Armed Forces," the ambassador pointed out.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five of which were shot down by the Pantsir-S missile system and the remaining three were suppressed by electronic warfare. Two people in Moscow sought medical attention for minor injuries. A number of buildings sustained insignificant damage.