Putin’s visit to Turkey planned, concrete date not yet agreed — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey has been agreed by both sides, but no concrete date has been set as of yet, Russian presidential foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"As for contacts with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, I can confirm that both the Turkish and Russian sides have such plans but we have not yet negotiated concrete dates," he told journalists.

"August and other options have been mentioned, but we have not yet begun to work on this. Although we bear in mind that our president promised Erdogan he would come to Turkey. The promise was given immediately after his victory in the recent election," he added.

When asked whether the grain deal was a topic the two presidents were planning on discussing in the near future, Ushakov noted, "I think it is quite natural that issues of the grain deal will be touched upon during the visit or in upcoming telephone talks - they often speak over the phone."