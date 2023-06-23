Eleven packages of EU Sanctions against Russia

On June 23, the European Union formally approved the eleventh package of individual and economic sanctions against Russia. This time, 69 Russian nationals were blacklisted. Chief of the Main Staff of the Russian Ground Forces – First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Alexander Lapin is among them, along with the heads of a number of regions, specifically Murat Kumpilov (the Republic of Adygeya), Vladimir Vladimirov (the Stavropol Region), and Alexander Gusev (the Voronezh Region). Thirty two companies were blacklisted among legal entities, in particular, eighteen design bureaus, factories and plants, three research centers, and the Zvezda TV channel.



The first package of sanctions related to the recognition of the independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics by Russia went into effect in February 2022. Members of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, and other individuals and legal entities, including banks and organizations financing Russia’s operations in Donbass, were included on the sanctions list. Following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the EU endorsed the second package of measures and expanded sanctions to cover 99 more Russian nationals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Seven more sanctions packages were approved by the end of 2022. Among legal entities, the restrictions predominantly applied to Russian companies with a government stake of over 50% (for example, the Rostec, Gazprom Neft and Kamaz corporations), and plants associated with manufacturing defense products.



See more details about how EU sanctions packages against Russia have been expanded in the TASS infographic.