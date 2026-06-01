Number of confirmed Ebola cases in DRC reaches 282 — Health Ministry

NAIROBI, June 1. /TASS/. The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached 282, according to a new report from the DRC Ministry of Health.

The document states that the outbreak is mainly concentrated in Ituri Province, which accounts for 264 of the 282 confirmed cases nationwide. Fifteen confirmed cases have been reported in North Kivu Province, and three more in South Kivu Province.

The report adds that 42 people have died, while 238 are currently receiving treatment. Two recoveries have also been recorded.

DRC authorities declared an Ebola outbreak on May 15. The disease is caused by the Ebola Bundibugyo virus, first identified in Uganda in 2007.

Earlier reports indicated that the country had recorded more than 1,000 suspected cases and approximately 240 estimated deaths. The outbreak has also affected neighboring Uganda, where nine cases have been confirmed and one death reported.