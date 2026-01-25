Russian sabre fencer Yegorian wins bronze at World Cup event in US

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. Russian sabre fencer Yana Yegorian won bronze at the World Cup stage in Salt Lake City in the US.

The Russian reached the semifinals, where she lost to Japan's Misaki Emura with a score of 11:15. France’s Sarah Noutcha won the stage.

Yegorian, who is 32 years old, is a two-time Olympic champion. She has also won the world championship three times and the European championship six times.

Russian fencers compete in International Fencing Federation tournaments under neutral status.