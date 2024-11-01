Medvedev says NATO has easy choice on Ukraine, as admission could lead to WWIII

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. As Ukraine’s admission to NATO could lead to World War III, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that the alliance has an easy choice on its hands.

"Shortly before his passing, in his advanced years, [former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger] noted, in a bitter sweet kind of way: well, now we have no choice but to admit Ukraine to NATO," Medvedev noted.

"With all due respect, I believe he was mistaken about that. This is not inevitable. Because, choosing between some promises and the possibility of starting a third World War, the choice is quite clear," the politician underscored.