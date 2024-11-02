Trump holds three-point lead over Harris, latest poll shows

NEW YORK, November 2. /TASS/. Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump has a three-point lead over his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the latest Rasmussen Reports national poll ahead of the 2024 presidential election next week.

According to the telephone and online survey, 49% of respondents indicated they would vote for the former US president, while 46% would support Harris. Three percent stated they would vote for another candidate, and 2% remain undecided.

The survey was conducted among more than 12,500 likely US voters from October 10 to 29. The margin of sampling error is 1 percentage point.

A previous survey released by Rasmussen Reports on October 25 found Trump leading Harris by 2 percentage points.

The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5.