Russian stock market indices in the green on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with the rise in indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index surged by 0.57% to 2,574.71 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.14% to 832.4 points. The yuan rate gained 0.62% to 13.66 rubles.

Purchases were observed amid the weakening ruble and surging oil prices, attempting to climb to $75 per barrel. At the same time, the key rate topic continues its pressure on the sentiment, Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The monthly labor market report was released in the US. "New jobs outside the agricultural sector increased by 12,000 amid the growth forecast by 115,000. This is probably associated with devastations caused by hurricanes and strikes of workers at aerospace sector plants," the expert added.

The Russian market will trade without foreign benchmarks on working Saturday. The Central Bank will post minutes of the last meeting on monetary policy issues. The Moscow Exchange will release trading volume data for October. Low activity and minimal volatility of the MOEX Russia Index can be expected tomorrow, BCS Investment World said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,550 - 2,650 points.