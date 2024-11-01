Arms supplies to Kiev will not coerce Russia into anything — ex-German chancellor

VIENNA, November 1. /TASS/. Gerhard Schroeder, chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005, criticized the idea that arms supplies to Ukraine can be used as a tool for putting pressure on Russia.

"One should not say that we can force Russia to accept peace by supplying weapons to Ukraine. There has never been such a thing in the European history, and this can never happen," he said during a panel discussion of the Weltwoche newspaper in Vienna.

In his opinion, Europe needs responsible politicians who "will at least try" to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Schroeder believes that Putin’s goal is to protect Russia from foreign attacks.

"I think he is interested in safeguarding Russia’s integrity, in protecting it from external attacks, both military and economic ones," he said. "This is a legitimate goal of all state officials in all countries."

He also dismissed the idea that negotiations on Ukraine are possible without Russia’s participation as "absurd.".