Russian diplomat comments on voting machine fraud in early US voting

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on voting machine fraud in early US voting.

"The US election is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2024. But, you won't believe it, 60 million people have already voted. How is that possible? It is easy, as this is American democracy, not some ancient Greek democracy. As they say, sleight of hand. In the true sense of the word," she said on Telegram.

The diplomat was commenting on reports that said a voting machine at a US polling station assigned a vote cast for Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Kamala Harris.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. The race for the post is between Trump and Harris. Trump was the 45th American president, in office from 2017-2021. Harris is a US vice president.