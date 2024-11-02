SCO condemns Israeli strikes on Iran's military sites — statement

BEIJING, November 2. /TASS/. The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have strongly condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran's military facilities.

"The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization strongly condemn the attack on military facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26, 2024," the document uploaded to the SCO Secretariat's Telegram channel reads.

The SCO member states are "deeply concerned about the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, which could bring about a real threat to international peace, security and stability," the SCO warned.

The organization also stressed that the SCO member states stand for the prompt adoption of effective measures to stabilize the situation in the region exclusively by political and diplomatic means in compliance with universally recognized norms of international law, including those enshrined in the UN Charter.

The Israel Defense Forces carried out airstrikes on missile production facilities in Iran and surface-to-air missile are deployment sites, the IDF’s press service said.