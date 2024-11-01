US announces new package of weapons for Ukraine worth $425 mln

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense announced another package of weapons for Ukraine valued at $425 million to Ukraine.

According to the announcement, the package includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems; Stinger portable anti-aircraft missiles; 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; TOW anti-armor missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; counter-unmanned aerial systems equipment and munitions; air-to-ground munitions; Stryker armored personnel carriers; and small arms and ammunition.

The Pentagon said the weapons will be provided through Presidential Drawdown Authority, a legal route that allows the US president to provide armaments to a foreign partner in the event of emergency without asking permission from Congress.

Russian officials have repeatedly stated that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Russia’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation.