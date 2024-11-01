Trump roasts Democrats, says country 'run by fools'

NEW YORK, November 1. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump believes that the American people are tired of being a country run by fools.

"You [the Americans] are tired of being the stupid country. We’ve become a stupid country. We’re run by stupid people," he said during a live interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson in the city of Glendale, Arizona. He also harshly criticized incumbent President Joe Biden, calling him a "stupid bastard" for hindering the development of the US.

The next general elections in the United States will be held on November 5. Trump and Harris will vie for the presidency. Trump was the 45th American president, serving from 2017 to 2021. He is running against Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the current vice president.