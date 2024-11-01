DONETSK, November 1. /TASS/. Chances are rising of Ukrainian military command staging a mutiny, Alexander Dolmatov, a captured Ukrainian officer, told TASS.

He is commander of the 3rd platoon of the 3rd company at the 120th battalion of the 113th Ukrainian Territorial Defense Brigade.

"With every day the probability that the highest command will turn the gun against the Ukrainian government is increasing," he said.

As some of the main reasons, Dolmatov named a ruthless treatment of personnel, heavy losses and lack of communication between units. He said troops are demoralized, and irreplaceable losses are rising along with the number of deserters.

Dolmatov and a group of his fellow servicemen surrendered on the outskirts of the village of Zolotaya Niva on August 18.