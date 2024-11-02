Putin to hold meeting with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Saturday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On Friday, the Kremlin official said that "the president also has a work schedule" on Saturday and will hold a meeting with the Russian Security Council’s permanent members in the afternoon.

The Russian head of state usually holds such meetings on a weekly basis.

The previous meeting was held on October 25. Then, Putin told its participants about his interaction on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 22-24.