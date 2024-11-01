Russian government orders to hold auction for oil and gas areas in the Sea of Okhotsk

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian government instructed to hold an auction in 2024 for the Tossi-more oil and gas area located in the Russian territorial sea, in the Sea of Okhotsk, according to the decree posted on the official web portal of legal information.

The license for the area may be granted for geological studies, exploration and production of mineral resources, according to the document.

Forecast recoverable oil resources on the Tossi-more area stand at 0.1 mln metric tons under Category D1, as indicated in the decree. Gas resources total 0.1 bln cubic meters under Category D1.