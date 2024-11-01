Moldovan presidential candidate Stoianoglo says ready for dialogue with Russia

CHISINAU, November 1. /TASS/. Moldovan presidential candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo said he was ready to meet with Russian government officials and build pragmatic relations if he wins the upcoming runoff.

"I view talks with the Russian leadership as a platform for building efficient, pragmatic relations. Contacts with Russia are not a matter of ideology, they are a matter of national interests and stability for every [Moldovan] citizen," he told TASS in an interview.

In his opinion, the republic needs to maintain balanced relations with other countries to preserve its independence.

"It would be na·ve to think that severed ties or animosity towards a large neighbor can be beneficial to a country. On the contrary, constructive relations and mutual respect will help us remain sovereign and independent in our choices and not to fall hostage to one-sided policies," Stoianoglo continued. "Paradoxically, true independence requires a balanced dialogue, not exacerbation of conflicts."

Relations between Chisinau and Moscow have deteriorated since Maia Sandu was elected president in 2020. After the elections, she announced that she plans to go to Russia to discuss important problems of bilateral relations, including the export of Moldovan products, gas supplies, as well as support for Moldovan citizens who work in Russia. However, the visit did not take place, and with the start of the special operation in Ukraine, it took the side of the West and sharply criticized Moscow. Since 2022, broadcasting of a number of Russian media has been banned in the republic, a large group of Russian diplomats have been expelled from Chisinau.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi, bilateral relations have been at their lowest point in the entire history.

Following the results of the October 20 vote, President Maia Sandu, who received 42.49% of the votes, and former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo, who garnered 25.95%, advanced to the second round. The runoff is scheduled for November 3.