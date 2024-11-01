Russia liberates 341 DPR residents since special military operation’s launch

DONETSK, November 1. /TASS/. Almost all of the 341 residents of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) freed from Ukrainian captivity over the course of the special military operation were tortured, the republic’s human rights ombudswoman, Darya Morozova, told TASS.

"In total, we have managed to bring home 341 residents of the republic since the beginning of the special military operation. Nearly all of them were subjected to various kinds of torture," Morozova said.

She added that those who fell into Ukrainian captivity were also regularly exposed to physical and psychological pressure.

In May, Morozova told TASS that all those who had returned from captivity were undergoing rehabilitation and receiving the necessary medical assistance. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the last successful return of Russian servicemen from the territory controlled by Kiev occurred on October 18. A total of 95 people returned to Russia as a result of negotiations.