Agreement was possible, but West chose proxy war against Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. It was possible to reach an agreement in the conflict in Ukraine, but the Western world opted for a proxy war against Russia, the Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said.

"It was possible to reach an agreement, but the West chose a completely different path. This is, in fact, a proxy war, in which the entire Western world is involved, against Russia," he said in an interview with RT.

About statements by a number of Western countries about their readiness to support Ukraine further on, Medvedev said that "by supporting a conflict in another country one can manage one's own quite well."