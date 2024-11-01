DONETSK, November 1. /TASS/. Fearing that Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk) is all but lost, Ukrainian troops are now bracing to defend the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Channel One.

"Our forces are advancing from the south and are now only a few kilometers away from Krasnoarmeysk. According to our intel, the enemy is already beginning to create a defensive line in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. This is a sign that they are not confident they will hold the city [of Krasnoarmeysk]," Kimakovsky said.

He added that entry and exit to Kranoarmeysk have been blocked while the Ukrainian armed forces prepare to defend the city.