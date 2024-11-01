Ukraine abandons Selidovo, but not before planting mines everywhere — security services

DONETSK, November 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops mined everything they could while fleeing Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), including private homes and apartment buildings, a source in the security agencies told TASS.

"When fleeing from Selidovo, the enemy tried to mine everything in its path: private houses, backyards, social infrastructure facilities, apartment buildings," the source said.

According to the security forces, demining the city may take up to several months.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Selidovo as a result of successful operations of the formations and military units of Russia's Battlegroup Center.