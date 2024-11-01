Death toll from railway roof collapse in Serbia’s Novi Sad rises to 14 — president

BELGRADE, November 1. /TASS/. The number of people killed after a roof collapsed at the entrance of a railway station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad has risen to 14, the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation.

"According to the latest reports, 14 people were killed and we hope that the number won’t change. Five victims have not been identified yet. Eight people are Serbian citizens and one is a North Macedonian national," Vucic said.

The Serbian leader stressed that all those responsible for the incident would b be held accountable.

The Serbian government declared November 2 a day of national mourning. President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and also declared a day of mourning. Novi Sad Mayor Milan Duric declared three days of mourning in the city, starting on Saturday.

The 50-meter-long concrete roof above the entrance of the railway station collapsed earlier on Friday. The causes of the incident have not been established yet.