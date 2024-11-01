More than 40 people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Baalbek outskirts in Lebanon

BEIRUT, November 2. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force carried out at least 16 strikes on the purported Hezbollah sites near the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, killing more than 40 people and injuring 26 others, the Naharnet news website reported.

According to eyewitnesses, residents of several neighborhoods in Baalbek and its outskirts had earlier fled their homes after an Israeli military spokesman warned the local population in Arabic on X about the upcoming air raids.

Lebanon’s Acting Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, who heads the country's emergency response efforts, earlier said the Israeli Air Force carried out 120 raids across Lebanon over the past day, killing 30 civilians and injuring 183 others.

The total death toll since October 2023, when military activities in southern Lebanon started to escalate, has risen to 2,897, and 13,000 people have sustained injuries.