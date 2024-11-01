EU aid enough to keep Ukraine alive, but not win conflict — lawmaker

PARIS, November 1. /TASS/. The aid that the European Union is providing to Ukraine is only enough to keep Kiev afloat, and not enough for it to defeat Russia, General Christophe Gomart, deputy chairman of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defense, said.

"Europe simply lacks the resources to ensure [Kiev’s] victory. In fact, we are supporting Ukraine in a no-win situation, providing it with insufficient aid that makes it possible for the country to survive but will never allow it to win," the European Parliament member, who was part of a delegation that visited Kiev in October, wrote in an op-ed for France’s Le Point magazine.

According to him, Ukraine now finds itself "cornered" amid a lack of resources in Europe. What’s more, the situation is made worse by divisions inside the EU on how to find a way out of the conflict. "The truth is that Europe lacks both unity and power to break Russia down," the general noted.

Speaking about Washington’s support for Kiev, the lawmaker pointed out that the US did not see Ukraine as a strategic priority because its focus was on Asia. The US could pull out of the conflict at any moment, Gomart said. In his view, if Washington stops assistance to Kiev, it "would ruin" Ukraine.

"In order to respond to threats, Europe has no other choice but to build a robust deterrence capacity, establish independent defenses suited to the new geopolitical situation and set up a special cooperation mechanism for other former Soviet countries seeking protection and stability," the European Parliament member maintained.