Russia strikes Ukrainian General Staff’s unmanned systems command center over week

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 44 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Ukraine’s military targets, hitting the Ukrainian General Staff’s command center of unmanned systems over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On October 26 - November 1, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 44 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting energy facilities of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, military airfield and railway infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army for transporting Western-made armaments and equipment. In addition, the strikes targeted the Ukrainian General Staff’s command center of unmanned systems, production workshops and storage facilities of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and fuel depots and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army units, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 17,000 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 17,000 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by the Defense Ministry of Russia.

The latest data show that the Ukrainian army suffered over 2,810 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 3,620 casualties from the Battlegroup West, over 5,390 casualties from the Battlegroup South, roughly 3,840 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 840 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 500 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr, with total losses amounting to 17,000 over the week.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes 17 Ukrainian brigades in Kursk area over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of 17 Ukrainian army brigades in the borderline Kursk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued their operation to destroy Ukrainian armed formations in the Kursk Region. Aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery and heavy flamethrowers struck manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, six mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, four territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov frontline area, the Battlegroup North inflicted casualties on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades over the past week, it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kursk and Kharkov frontline areas over the past week amounted to more than 2,810 personnel, three tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, including a Swedish-made CV90 IFV, a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier and 59 other armored combat vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 38 field artillery guns, among them five US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery systems and 114 motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 3,620 casualties on Ukrainian army in past week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 3,620 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 NATO-produced artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup West units "liberated the settlement of Kruglyakovka in the Kharkov Region in well-coordinated operations and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades. They repelled 35 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to more than 3,620 personnel, six M113 armored personnel carriers of US manufacture and 16 other armored combat vehicles, 31 motor vehicles, 26 field artillery guns, among them 14 NATO-produced weapons and 12 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 16 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South repulses 10 Ukrainian counterattacks over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South repulsed 10 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted more than 5,390 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, "Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Aleksandropol and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations. They inflicted losses on formations of two tank brigades, six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an infantry brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade. They repulsed 10 counterattacks by assault units of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to more than 5,390 personnel, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, eight other armored combat vehicles and 51 motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, 32 field artillery guns, among them 15 Western-made weapons, six electronic warfare stations and 14 field ammunition depots, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,840 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated five communities and inflicted roughly 3,840 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Selidovo, Gornyak, Tsukurino, Leonidovka and Izmailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, four territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades. They repelled 72 enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,840 personnel, 20 armored combat vehicles, including two Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carriers, 23 motor vehicles and 33 field artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 840 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated four communities and inflicted roughly 840 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlements of Dobrovolye, Novoukrainka, Shakhtyorskoye and Yasnaya Polyana in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations. They inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 840 personnel, three tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 50 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns, among them 10 NATO-produced 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 500 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and five territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 500 personnel, 27 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and six field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 815 Ukrainian UAVs, seven US-made ATACMS missiles over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 815 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven US-made ATACMS missiles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down seven ATACMS operational/tactical missiles and 26 HIMARS rockets of US manufacture, nine French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted for striking ground targets and 815 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Over 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in past week

More than 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 54 Ukrainian servicemen were taken as captives at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 647 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 35,119 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 surface-to-air missile systems, 19,012 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,482 multiple rocket launchers, 17,158 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,898 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.