Russian National Guard downs over 50 Ukrainian drones in Belgorod Region over past month

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard eliminated over 50 Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod Region with electronic warfare systems in the past month, the National Guard Central District press office told TASS.

"In the past month alone, National Guard servicemen downed and suppressed with electronic warfare over 50 Ukrainian armed forces drones, including reconnaissance ones," the press office said.

Previously, the National Guard downed and disabled Ukrainian drones carrying high-caliber payload in two border district of the region.

"One of them, a ‘Baba Yaga’ hexcopter, carried ammunition, while another one was a kamikaze drone with a foreign-made grenade launchers munition. Both drones were heading during towards guarded facilities. The National Guard detected them on time and them with firearms, causing detonations after the drones fell. National Guard sappers promptly arrived at the scenes to defuse the munitions," the agency said.