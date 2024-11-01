Tanker suspected of carrying goods under anti-Russian sanctions detained in Germany

BERLIN, November 2. /TASS/. Kiel police staff detained a diesel tanker suspected of carrying goods falling under European sanctions introduced against Russia, the Kiel police office said.

On October 30, personnel of the Kiel water resources protection service checked the cargo of the diesel tanker and one more transportation means, said to have numerous violations.

"The initial check of the diesel tanker at the gateway in Holtenau was performed due to absence of documents. Although it might be related with a mistake in handing over, evidence of providing wrong information about the carried cargo were found in the course of further investigation. Suspicions arose that loaded materials are covered by European sanctions against Russia," the police said.

Suspicions were confirmed after interference of customs, the law enforcement officers said. "The tanker was prohibited from continuing moving until loaded materials will be finally inspected," the Kiel police added, without specifying the cargo.

NTV television reports, citing a police spokesperson, that a kind of fertilizers may be the case in point.