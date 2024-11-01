DPRK says it tested newest Hwasong-19 ICBM on Thursday

SEOUL, November 1. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced that it had tested its newest Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during the latest test launch on Thursday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to KCNA, the missile climbed to the maximum altitude of 7,687.5 km, covering the distance of over 1,000 km.

The ICBM launch took place at 1:10 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday (10:10 p.m. Wednesday GMT), according to South Korean media. The projectile reached the all-time high altitude of over 7,000 km, spending record 86 minutes in flight, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry’s preliminary estimates, the missile covered the distance of 1,000 km and splashed down around 300 km west of Japan’s Okushiri Island, outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

On October 31, KCNA reported that the DPRK had held a "very crucial test," firing an ICBM upon instructions from the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.