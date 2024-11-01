Roof of train station in Serbia collapses, killing eight — interior minister

BELGRADE, November 1. /TASS/. The number of dead as a result of the collapse of a concrete canopy above the entrance of a railway station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad has increased from three to eight, with four more people injured, Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters.

"Eight bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, two [survivors] have been hospitalized, one of them is in serious condition, we are maintaining contact with two more [survivors]," Dacic noted. According to him, there are around 80 rescuers sifting through and clearing the debris.

The minister mentioned that the rescuers are working to save two people trapped under the rubble. Dacic said that these are an adult woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Earlier, the Serbian Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported that three people had been killed in the collapse. A 50-meter concrete structure at the station building of Serbia's second most populous city collapsed on Friday afternoon. It is unknown what caused the incident.