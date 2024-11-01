Damage from Ukrainian attack on Berdyansk totals almost 1.3 mln rubles — officials

MELITOPOL, November 1. /TASS/. Preliminary data showed that damage from the recent Ukrainian attack on the city of Berdyansk amounted to 1,288,000 rubles ($13,200), officials said.

"The preliminary damage from the attack amounted to 1,288,000, of which 90% will be spent on reinstalling window panes as most of the damage that has already been calculated, is from shattered windows. This is not the final amount as members of the special commission have not yet been able to get into some apartments and commercial premises. The amount will change as the commission makes further progress with its work," officials said.

"There are currently no interruptions in the city’s electricity, water, and natural gas supplies or internet connection. We have started the heating season today. In addition, municipal crews have closed [window openings] with polyethylene film to preserve the thermal envelope and prevent moisture from getting in the premises," officials said.

On October 31, Ukrainian forces attacked Berdyansk with 10 unmanned aerial vehicles, damaging the infrastructure of the Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port, a flower store and a single-family home. Also, an elderly woman was killed. Her body was later retrieved from under the rubble.