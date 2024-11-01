EU rejects Budapest’s ideas for resolving Ukraine issue, Hungarian PM says

VIENNA, November 1. /TASS/. The European Union rejects ideas aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

According to him, both Russia and Ukraine believe that "time is on their side" and will not make efforts to resolve the conflict, so conditions for that need to be created at the international level, Orban stressed.

"I have made it clear to the Euopreans that we need to interact with China, establish communication between Zelensky and Putin, and create an atmosphere where some positions will emerge sooner or later that will make it possible to ensure a ceasefire and make a peace agreement. I wanted to create such an atmosphere but failed because the EU simply rejected it all. China said 'okay,' but the EU said, 'no chance,' they want to continue the war and defeat Russia. Their position is to defeat Russia," Orban told Austria’s Auf1 media outlet.