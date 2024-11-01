Russia, Norway agree on fish resources management in Barents, Norwegian Seas

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia and Norway agreed upon fish resources management in the Barents and Norwegian Seas in 2025, the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries said after the 54th session of the mixed Russian-Norwegian fishing commission.

"The parties exchanged data of the scientific research and statistics of catching in 2023 and the elapsed period of 2024 and approved the total acceptable catch of cod, haddock, and other kinds of aquatic bioresources for 2025. Furthermore, issues of regulating fishing in the Barents and Norwegian Seas and measures of its control were discussed, including the procedure of issuing fishing authorizations," the agency said.

Decisions made at annual sessions of the commission enable more rational use and regulation of common Russian and Norwegian reserves in the Barents Sea, it added.